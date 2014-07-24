Weather

7 Day Forecast

Monday

70° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 70° 53°

Tuesday

70° / 57°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 50% 70° 57°

Wednesday

79° / 53°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 79° 53°

Thursday

59° / 43°
Windy with morning thunderstorms
Windy with morning thunderstorms 40% 59° 43°

Friday

53° / 39°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 0% 53° 39°

Saturday

63° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 63° 47°

Sunday

66° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 50% 66° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

54°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

54°

7 AM
Cloudy
10%
54°

56°

8 AM
Cloudy
10%
56°

57°

9 AM
Cloudy
10%
57°

58°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
58°

63°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
66°

67°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
67°

66°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

67°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

62°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

62°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
62°

62°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
62°

61°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
61°

59°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
59°

59°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
59°

59°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
59°

59°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
59°

REGIONAL FORECAST

Broken Clouds

Washington

54°F Broken Clouds Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
53°F Overcast. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
