weather
Showers headed to the DMV for the weekend
These are the staggering numbers behind Florence’s wrath
DCW50 WEATHER UPDATE: Florence kills 5, including infant, in North Carolina, officials say
Florence could threaten East Coast as a major hurricane late next week
Tracking Hurricane Florence as it heads West to the US
The heat breaks in the DMV as we head into the weekend
Tropical Storm Gordon forms
Chance of storms throughout the holiday weekend
Hawaii ‘dodged a bullet,’ as Lane weakens to tropical storm
A beautiful weekend ahead in the DMV
Cooler temps are headed our way, before the heat returns
Slight risk of storms thru Tues; dryer rest of the week
The heat is on in the DMV!
Rain chance last thru the weekend in the DMV
A few degrees cooler, but still hot Thurs & Fri in the DMV
Local News
A President Lived Here: The Woodrow Wilson House
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
A President Lived Here
Jimmy Alexander Meets the Presidents!
CW Recap Show Season 2 Ep16 2/22/20
Check out Jimmy Alexander at the Maury Show Live Watch Party with Host Gary Owen!
Here's a 'Brief' Recap of DC's 2020 Cupid's Undie Run!
Video
Jimmy Alexander Attends "A Night To Shine"
Video
Jimmy Alexander Interviews Film Critic Arch Campbell
Video
Latest
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
Police: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion
Video
Burger King launches new ad featuring moldy Whopper
Video
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
Maryland Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Hall
Off-duty Kentucky officers stop robbery during their date night
NICU nurse treating baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago
Woman accused of drugging newborn’s mom, plotting to steal baby pleads not guilty
Video
‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you’ve lost your job due to coronavirus
Video
Atlanta Humane Society takes kittens to visit closed Georgia Aquarium
USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation
Video
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spends night in ICU; not on ventilator
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday
‘Super pink moon’ – the biggest supermoon of 2020 – is happening this week
Video
Man handcuffed in front of daughter at Colorado park for allegedly violating social distancing
Video
As U.S. marks 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump hopeful situation will improve
Video
