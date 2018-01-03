Skip to content
DCW50
washington
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Watch CW
News
Coronavirus
Offbeat
Politics
Sports
Health
Hidden History
Remarkable Women
Events
Community Exclusives
Community Events
Add Your Event
Contests
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Warnings
THIS JUST IN
Traffic
About Us
Contact DCW50
Program Schedule
Careers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Open For Business
Search
Search
Search
taco
Taco Bell to roll out $1 nacho fries
Local News
A President Lived Here: The Woodrow Wilson House
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
A President Lived Here
Jimmy Alexander Meets the Presidents!
CW Recap Show Season 2 Ep16 2/22/20
Check out Jimmy Alexander at the Maury Show Live Watch Party with Host Gary Owen!
Here's a 'Brief' Recap of DC's 2020 Cupid's Undie Run!
Video
Jimmy Alexander Attends "A Night To Shine"
Video
Jimmy Alexander Interviews Film Critic Arch Campbell
Video
More Local Stories
Latest
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
Police: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion
Video
Burger King launches new ad featuring moldy Whopper
Video
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
Maryland Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Hall
Off-duty Kentucky officers stop robbery during their date night
NICU nurse treating baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago
Woman accused of drugging newborn’s mom, plotting to steal baby pleads not guilty
Video
More News
‘Don’t have shame’: Advice from a financial planner if you’ve lost your job due to coronavirus
Video
Atlanta Humane Society takes kittens to visit closed Georgia Aquarium
USNS Comfort crew member tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation
Video
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spends night in ICU; not on ventilator
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday
‘Super pink moon’ – the biggest supermoon of 2020 – is happening this week
Video
Man handcuffed in front of daughter at Colorado park for allegedly violating social distancing
Video
As U.S. marks 10,000 coronavirus deaths, Trump hopeful situation will improve
Video
More News
Don't Miss
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
Police: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion
Video
Burger King launches new ad featuring moldy Whopper
Video
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
Maryland Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Hall
Off-duty Kentucky officers stop robbery during their date night
NICU nurse treating baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago