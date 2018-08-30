Skip to content
Donald Trump
Trump says he’ll sign spending bill to avert shutdown
Trump visits Hurricane Florence-ravaged Carolinas
LATEST: Trump on Kavanaugh: ‘This is not a man who deserves this’
Paul Manafort enters cooperation agreement with Justice Department
Trump falsely claims nearly 3,000 Americans in Puerto Rico ‘did not die’
Woman who flipped off Trump in viral photo running for office in Loudoun Co.
DC keeps Trump’s liquor license intact
President Trump approves Virginia Emergency Declaration ahead of Hurricane Florence
Trump urges precautions ahead of Hurricane Florence
Anonymous White House official admits to working against Trump in New York Times op-ed
Trump warns Assad against assault, denies wanting to assassinate him
Judge denies Manafort’s request to move next trial from DC to Virginia
US, Canada fail to reach a deal on rewriting NAFTA
Trump rallies in Indiana as GOP tries to preserve Senate majority
Trump cancels pay raises for federal employees
Local News
A President Lived Here: The Woodrow Wilson House
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
A President Lived Here
Jimmy Alexander Meets the Presidents!
CW Recap Show Season 2 Ep16 2/22/20
Check out Jimmy Alexander at the Maury Show Live Watch Party with Host Gary Owen!
Here's a 'Brief' Recap of DC's 2020 Cupid's Undie Run!
Video
Jimmy Alexander Attends "A Night To Shine"
Video
Jimmy Alexander Interviews Film Critic Arch Campbell
Video
Latest
Ep177 3/3/20 In front of a studio audience
Video
Police: Couple shoots 3, kills 2 in attempted home invasion
Video
Burger King launches new ad featuring moldy Whopper
Video
12-year-old given black doll wearing beads forming noose at Mardi Gras parade
Maryland Woman Hurls Molotov Cocktail into Jehovah’s Witness Hall
Off-duty Kentucky officers stop robbery during their date night
NICU nurse treating baby also cared for his father 3 decades ago
Woman accused of drugging newborn’s mom, plotting to steal baby pleads not guilty
Video
US Rep. Bill Huizenga hopes to give front liners tax relief
Video
‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81
DCW50’s Social Distance Tour-Brookside Gardens
Grocery workers are key during the virus – and they are afraid
Student robotics team uses 3D printers to make face shields for healthcare workers
Video
Family faced uphill battle with 16-year-old’s double lung transplant. Then came COVID-19
Video
3 in 4 hospitals already facing COVID-19, with worst yet to come
Exclusive Poll: When it comes to virus response, New York prefers Cuomo over Trump
Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus
