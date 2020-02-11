DCW50’s Remarkable Women campaign has come to a close and our winner is Dr. Anita Naves!

Leading up to International Women’s Day, DCW50 will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out.

We introduce you to our first “Remarkable Woman” – Cyndi Glass from Montgomery County, MD. Following the loss of her son from an overdose, Cyndi Glass was determined to inform and help raise awareness about the tragic circumstances that come from drug addiction. Look for more Remarkable Women posted every Tuesday through March 3rd. Cyndi’s story:

This week’s DCW50 remarkable Woman is Jasmine Jones also known as Miss DC USA. Jasmine Jones has spent her life on a mission to make an impact on family and to contribute to her community by creating Cherry Blossoms Intimates, a breast cancer boutique where cancer survivors can go after their surgery for specialized bras, fittings, and prosthetics.



This week’s DCW50 remarkable Woman is Dr. Anita Naves, social activist and active community member for over 40 years. She is a proud advocate for the underdogs speaking up for the ones who cannot advocate for themselves. Her works have reached thousands in the fields of education, founding a youth empowerment bible study, Prince George’s counties first Youth Fest in 2005 while taking time to feed the homeless.

This week’s DCW50 remarkable Woman is Amy Saidman, the Artistic Executive Director of Story District . She sets the vision, programming, and strategic priorities for the organization, as well as managing HR, fundraising, and finances dedicated to creating a welcoming, warm, supportive environment for staff, teachers, and storytellers alike. She understands the power of storytelling to build empathy, connection, and understanding working to be inclusive, creating diverse casts for monthly and one-off storytelling shows.

