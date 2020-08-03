Tropical Storm Isaias: What to expect from the storm as it approaches the coast on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to impact the South Carolina coast on Monday.

A hurricane warning has been issued for parts of South Carolina and North Carolina – from the South Santee River to Surf City, North Carolina.

As of 5:00 p.m., the storm which lashed Florida’s east coast with heavy rains on Sunday, is centered 60 miles south-southeast of Charleston with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. It’s moving north at 16 mph.

Forecasters predict the storm will make landfall Monday as a hurricane. It’s then expected to move inland over eastern North Carolina Monday night and along the coast of mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday into the northeastern United States by Tuesday night. It’s expected to pick up strength before it reaches the coast of the Carolinas Monday night and slowly weaken as it makes landfall and moves across the mid-Atlantic Monday night and Tuesday.

Here is a look at the local impacts: It’s important to note, these impacts can change depending on the exact track of the storm and its intensity.

We can expect to see high surf, rip currents, and tidal flooding. Bands of heavy rain – 2-4” likely for most. We’ll also see tropical storm force wind gusts along the coast.

TROPICAL STORM FORCE GUSTS

Wind gusts will likely peak Monday evening as Isaias makes its closest approach to the Lowcountry. Gusts will range from around 20-40 MPH well inland to as high as 70 MPH closer to the Grand Strand.

EXPECTED RAINFALL

Rain totals will range from around 1-2″ along I-95 to as much as 6″ or more closer to the coast and northeast toward Georgetown county. Flooding will be possible, if not likely, later Monday near the coast.

STORM SURGE AND TIDAL FLOODING.

A storm surge warning is in place from Edisto Beach to Cape Fear, North Carolina. In a reasonable worst-case scenario, 2-4 feet of inundation is possible along parts of the Charleston and Colleton County coasts later Monday. As much as 3-5 feet is possible along the Georgetown County coast.

ISOLATED TORNADOES

As is the case with most tropical systems, an isolated tornado threat exists Monday afternoon and evening, particularly along the Charleston and Georgetown County coasts.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

Rivers Oregon Inlet North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Oregon Inlet North Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Surf City North Carolina to the Mouth of the Merrimack

River

River Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Merrimack River to Eastport Maine