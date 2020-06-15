Tennessee tattoo artist covering up racist tattoos for free

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Maryville tattoo artist is doing her part to eliminate racism. Jenni Rivera is offering to cover up racist tattoos for free.

“To get that hate off of them and make them be able to breathe better and just live their life as they should, instead of having that constant reminder of something they might have used to have been a part of or just didn’t even think about when they were doing it,” Rivera said.

Inspired by another tattoo artist she’d seen, Rivera posted about her own offer over the weekend. She said the response has been overwhelming.

“It’s been way more than I thought were going to take advantage of it, which is good. It’s just I didn’t know I was going to have to have a whole day to sit down and talk to these people,” she said.

She said she’s already heard from between thirty and forty people reaching out.

“Most of them say that they’re just in a different place in their life, but some of them have told me that they didn’t even mean for them to be a racist tattoo,” she said.

But her mission is to help eliminate the hate associated with them, and she’s doing it, in the way she knows best.

“I know that this is my wheelhouse right here, and I can help just by using my own every day,” Rivera said.

If you have a tattoo you or others feel is racist and would like to have it covered up, you can text Rivera your name and a picture of your tattoo. Her number is 865-361-1513.

