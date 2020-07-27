Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Remembering John Lewis

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) – Heavy rain and wind gusts battered Maui on Sunday as Hurricane Douglas swirled off the coast of Hawaii and officials urged residents to take shelter. KLFY Meteorologist Chris Cozart takes a look at all tropical storm activity.

This broad area of low pressure in the central Atlantic is on track to becoming a tropical system soon, more than likely, Tropical Storm Isaias. Pronounced "ees-as-EE-ahs". A lot of time to watch as it heads westward. Too early to know if it reaches the U.S. pic.twitter.com/VsEm8TuCJP — Chris Cozart KLFY (@CozartKLFY) July 27, 2020

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Other stories in today’s show:

REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS: The family of the late congressman John Lewis will host “Celebration of Life” events across the country this weekend, including in Alabama, his home state. WIAT’s Reshad Hudson reports.

FILE – This June 16, 2010 file photo, Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., participates in a ceremony to unveil two plaques recognizing the contributions of enslaved African Americans in the construction of the United States Capitol on Capitol Hill in Washington. Lewis, who carried the struggle against racial discrimination from Southern battlegrounds of the 1960s to the halls of Congress, has died. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi confirmed his passing late Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

MONDAY MOTIVATION: Putting in the work and embracing the grind, that’s what made Keith Bulluck one of the greatest players to wear the Tennessee Titans uniform.

For the full story: CLICK HERE.

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the top stories in the U.S. utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.