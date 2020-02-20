Woman steals nearly 150 Lego mini-figures from Missouri store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KTVI) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman caught on camera stealing several dozen Lego figures from a Missouri book store.

According to a Chesterfield Police Department spokesperson, the thefts happened Feb. 15 at a Barnes & Noble store, where 126 Lego mini-figurines were stolen. Two days later, the woman returned and stole 16 more figurines, detectives say.

"I can safely say this is the first time we've ever dealt with a theft of Lego figures," said Sgt. Keith Rider.

The total value of the figurines is over $560. Detectives say they are monitoring online sites to see if anyone tries to sell them.

Anyone with information on the thief’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.