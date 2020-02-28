Three Possible Coronavirus cases in Maryland

Maryland state health officials announce its third patient to undergo coronavirus testing this week. The Maryland Department of Health is yet to identify how these penitents have been exposed to the virus. It has been confirmed that one of the three patients have traveled to China.Travel Investigators are still working to determine where the other two patients could have contracted the virus.

According to WTOP, the ” Department of Health Spokesman, told WTOP that two of three patients now under investigation traveled internationally.’At this time, we have no additional information about the third case.'”

Based on the guidelines set by The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention these individuals have met the criteria required to undergo testing for the virus COVID-19 more commonly known as coronavirus. Once the patients undergo testing the CDC will determine if they have contracted the virus.

The CDC advises patients to seek coronavirus testing if you have traveled to china or other infected regions. If you are suffering from a fever or symptoms of a respiratory illness it is advised that you seek medial treatment immediately. Those who are believed to have contracted the virus have been quarantined until they are cleared by the CDC.