Police search for armed robbery suspect in Prince William County

DUMFRIES,Va. (WDVM)– Prince William County Police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a Hampton Inn Hotel on the 16000 block of Old Stage Road in Dumfries.

An employee reported that a man jumped over their counter, pulled out a knife and demanded money from the cash registers.

When the employee tried to call police the suspect allegedly took the phone from the employee’s hands.

The suspect fled on foot after taking money. No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described by police as a black male, 5’’8”, thin build, with gold teeth last seen wearing all black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince William County Police Department tipline at 703.792.7000 or submit a webtip to: www.pwcgov.org/policetip.