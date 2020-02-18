Metro is Developing an “Urbanized Town Center” at New Carrollton Station

The New Carrollton station area will be transformed into a mixture of residential, commercial, and retail developments.



The new town center-like community to be developed at the New Carrollton station. (Photo: WMATA)

Metro (WMATA) has announced a new “urban town center” concept for their New Carrollton Station in Maryland, one of the region’s largest transit hubs.

The area is already home to Kaiser-Permanente, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service, 2U, and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.

WMATA plans to add two new buildings on the Garden City Dr side of the station. To accommodate the buildings, WMATA plans to demolish the existing county garage and relocate the existing bus bays and surface parking to a new 1,900 space parking garage and bus facility.

“We are looking forward to becoming home to WMATA, as they prepare to break ground on their new headquarters. New Carrollton, the number one multi-modal transportation hub in the State of Maryland, is a wonderful representation of the economic renaissance that is occurring in Prince George’s County,” Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a WMATA press release. “WMATA joins Kaiser Permanente, which opened its headquarters last year, and it joins the Urban Atlantic Development, which will bring quality entertainment, dining and homes to a vibrant and growing community.”



(Photo: WMATA)

The New Carrollton Station is a station on Amtrak’s busy Northeast Regional route. It also serves the MARC Penn Line, Greyhound Bus, and the MTA Purple Line.

Joseph Olmo is a bilingual multimedia freelance journalist in the Washington D.C. Metro area. He is a digital storyteller and content writer for DCW50.

He can be reached @josephmolmo