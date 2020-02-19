Man sentenced after admitting child sexual assault to undercover agent

Previously had 121 charges of child pornography dropped in 2018

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WDVM)– A Fayetteville man will spend at least 15 years behind bars after he admitted to raping a girl to an undercover agent through online messages.

36-year-old Stewart Hake was sentenced 16-to-40 years in prison after telling the undercover agent he had been sexually assaulting a girl for more than six months.

According to court documents, Hake also encouraged the agent to have sexual relationships with children and even gave instructions on how to make it happen. Police say once the undercover officer joined a love-group on the “Kik” messaging app, that’s where they learned that members had to share live proof of child abuse in order to join. Police said Hake also admitted to taking a photo of a nude Franklin County girl with his phone and sharing it in the love group on “Kik.”

Court documents also show that Hake was previously charged in 2018 with 151 counts of child pornography, but had 121 counts dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.