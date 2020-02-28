Man arrested on charges of threatening mass violence at Kennedy High School

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Takoma Park man who was arrested on a rape charge on Thursday allegedly admitted to making school shooting threats to a local high school during his police interview.

Montgomery County police said Jason Salinas, 20, was originally arrested for second-degree rape but was already identified as a suspect in the school threat case. During the police interview, he allegedly “made admissions of guilt” regarding school shooting threats called in on February 13 to John F. Kennedy High School in Wheaton, according to police.

“We take these threats very seriously and we investigate them fully, so regardless of someone’s intent if you make these threats to these highschools you will be investigated and you will be charged.” said officer Rebecca Innocenti.

Police said they responded to the school on February 13 after a man called around 2:21 p.m. making threats to shoot people at the school. Police determined that the same man called the next day, again making threats of mass violence at Kennedy High School.

Salinas, who used to attend the high school, was identified by police as a suspect. Police found that he already had a warrant for his arrest on two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of a third-degree sexual offense.

He was arrested on the rape charges and then additionally charged with two counts of mass violence, two counts of disruption of school operations, and two counts of making a false statement to a state official causing an investigation, according to police.

On Feb. 21, Montgomery County police arrested a juvenile suspect who is accused of calling 9-1-1 to report a false active shooting situation at Kennedy High School. Police told WDVM this was a separate, unrelated incident.