Essential Information

Are you feeling lonely or overwhelmed? If you need to talk to someone, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
800 273 8255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/selfcare.asp
Pick up locations for the free school lunch program.
(Here’s WTOP’s listing of all the area school locations)
For seniors who need help with meal delivery, please visit.
Are you in recovery? Here is a listing of online meetings.
Alcohol Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous
Domestic violence is on the rise. If you are in the need of help, please reach out to one of these local agencies.
Washington D.C.
Maryland
Virginia
The Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, D.C, is taking donations to help those in need to feed their pets, with their Pet Pantry.
Enrollment form for assistance.
Make sure you are wearing your mask correctly. Watch this instructional video.
There are myths about the Covid-19, make sure you and your family do not believe them.
How do you talk to your children about the coronavirus? Here is a tool to help your kids stay calm, and informed.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/healthy-parenting
If you are out of work, and have questions about unemployment benefits, please visit for information.
Where can I find Coronavirus resources on benefits.gov
Where can I find unemployment resources?
Where can I find healthcare resources?
Where can I find resources for my business?
How can I help during the Coronavirus outbreak?
The Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, D.C, has a Pet Pantry available to anyone that needs food for their animals. You can pick up food at various locations across the city on the first and third Sundays, second Tuesday, third Friday and last Friday of the month.
Domestic abuse
Mask
Selfcare
