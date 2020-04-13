Essential Information

Are you feeling lonely or overwhelmed? If you need to talk to someone, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

800 273 8255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org

https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/selfcare.asp

Pick up locations for the free school lunch program.

(Here’s WTOP’s listing of all the area school locations)

https://wtop.com/education/2020/04/d-c-md-and-va-schools-offer-learning-plans-free-meals-for-students-during-coronavirus-closures/

For seniors who need help with meal delivery, please visit.

https://coronavirus.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/coronavirus/publication/attachments/DACL%20COVID-19_Agency%20Public%20Announcement%20of%20Service%20Changes_UPDATED%203.22….pdf

Are you in recovery? Here is a listing of online meetings.

Domestic violence is on the rise. If you are in the need of help, please reach out to one of these local agencies.

The Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, D.C, is taking donations to help those in need to feed their pets, with their Pet Pantry.

https://www.humanerescuealliance.org/petpantry

Enrollment form for assistance.

https://assets.speakcdn.com/assets/2439/hra_petpantry_enrollmentform_081619.pdf

How do you talk to your children about the coronavirus? Here is a tool to help your kids stay calm, and informed.

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/healthy-parenting

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/talking-with-children.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcommunity%2Fschools-childcare%2Ftalking-with-children.html

coronavirus.dc.gov

https://wtop.com/education/2020/04/d-c-md-and-va-schools-offer-learning-plans-free-meals-for-students-during-coronavirus-closures/

Alcohol.org is brought to you by American Addiction Centers (AAC), a leading provider of nationwide addiction treatment. We have launched free Virtual Support Meetings to help you stay connected and a private Facebook Group. Please join to be kept up-to-date on future meetings and to connect with those in recovery. Please call our hotline at 866-326-5787 for more information on how to access safe and effective treatment options.

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/organizations/cleaning-disinfection.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/managing-stress-anxiety.html