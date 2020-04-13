Essential Information

DCW50 News
Posted:

Are you feeling lonely or overwhelmed? If you need to talk to someone, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
800 273 8255 or https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org
https://emergency.cdc.gov/coping/selfcare.asp

Pick up locations for the free school lunch program.
(Here’s WTOP’s listing of all the area school locations)
https://wtop.com/education/2020/04/d-c-md-and-va-schools-offer-learning-plans-free-meals-for-students-during-coronavirus-closures/

For seniors who need help with meal delivery, please visit.
https://coronavirus.dc.gov/sites/default/files/dc/sites/coronavirus/publication/attachments/DACL%20COVID-19_Agency%20Public%20Announcement%20of%20Service%20Changes_UPDATED%203.22….pdf

Are you in recovery? Here is a listing of online meetings.
Alcohol Anonymous
OnlineGroupAA.org, AAOnlineMeeting.net, InTheRooms.com.
Narcotics Anonymous
Virtual-NA.org and NA.org/meetingsearch

Domestic violence is on the rise. If you are in the need of help, please reach out to one of these local agencies.
Washington D.C.
https://mpdc.dc.gov/page/domestic-violence-resources
Maryland
https://mnadv.org
Virginia
https://www.dss.virginia.gov/family/domestic_violence/index.c

The Humane Rescue Alliance of Washington, D.C, is taking donations to help those in need to feed their pets, with their Pet Pantry.
https://www.humanerescuealliance.org/petpantry

Enrollment form for assistance.
https://assets.speakcdn.com/assets/2439/hra_petpantry_enrollmentform_081619.pdf

Make sure you are wearing your mask correctly. Watch this instructional video.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/when-and-how-to-use-masks

There are myths about the Covid-19, make sure you and your family do not believe them.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/myth-busters

How do you talk to your children about the coronavirus? Here is a tool to help your kids stay calm, and informed.
https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/advice-for-public/healthy-parenting
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/talking-with-children.html?CDC_AA_refVal=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cdc.gov%2Fcoronavirus%2F2019-ncov%2Fcommunity%2Fschools-childcare%2Ftalking-with-children.html

If you are out of work, and have questions about unemployment benefits, please visit for information.
https://www.benefits.gov/help/faq/Coronavirus-resources

