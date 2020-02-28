Elderly couple handcuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers

DCW50 News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

OAK PARK, Illinois (CNN) — An elderly couple is upset and shaken up after police swarmed their car in a parking lot after they left their normal bank.

Ottis Dugar, 86, and his 67-year-old wife Demitri still can’t believe they were mistaken for armed thieves.

The couple said they were handcuffed and detained for about 40 minutes.

Ottis is a Korean War veteran with glaucoma and Demitri is diabetic. They said the incident happened after they left their bank. Demtiri was driving Ottis to a Denny’s when they were surrounded by Oak Park and River Forest police, all with guns drawn.

Authorities later admitted it was a case of mistaken identity.

That’s something Demitri thinks should have been obvious.

“They asked me, ‘who’s in the car?’ I said my husband. ‘what’s his name?’ I said it’s Ottis. ‘does he have a gun in the car?’ I said no, we don’t have any guns. He can’t see to drive. And I can’t even walk fast, less only run,” said Demitri Dugar.

It’s not known if police tracked down the real thieves.

Share this story

Local News

More Local Stories

Latest

More News

More News

Don't Miss

Latest News

More DCW50 News