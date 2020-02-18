Daughter of Former U.S. Diplomat Charged with First Degree Murder

The fatal stabbing occurred in Rockville, MD.

The daughter of former U.S. diplomat John Negroponte was arrested and charged Thursday with first-degree murder, Montgomery County Police said.

Sophia Negroponte, 27, allegedly stabbed Yousuf Rasmussen, 24, at an Airbnb cottage, where she was living.

At 11:16p.m. on Thursday, Rockville City Police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the residence. Rasmussen was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.



Sophia Negroponte, 27, is accused of killing Yousuf

Rasmussen in Rockville. (Photo: Montgomery

County Police Department)

Investigators determined that Negroponte were acquaintances and were involved in a disagreement which led to the stabbing.

Rasmussen’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the manner and cause of the death.

John Negroponte’s diplomatic career spanned nearly three decades. He has been the United States Ambassador to Honduras, Mexico, the Philippines, Iraq, and to the United Nations. He was also the first Director of National Intelligence and the Deputy Secretary of State under the George W. Bush administration.

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is urged to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

