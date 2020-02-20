Comcast Completes Solar System Installation For Washington, D.C. Facility

New Rooftop Solar System Among the Largest in the District, Latest Initiative in Ongoing Series of Sustainability Efforts for Comcast’s Beltway Region

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (February 20, 2020) – Comcast today announced the completion of a 760-panel rooftop solar installation at its multi-purpose facility at 900 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, D.C. The system will reduce approximately 272 metric tons of CO2 in the regional electricity grid — as much as 385 megawatt-hours of energy annually, or the equivalent of 37 homes’ worth of electricity.

Comcast worked with multi-state solar integrator, Maicom, LLC, to install the rooftop solar array. By installing the solar panels on the existing building, Comcast was able to reduce construction materials needed and further reduce their environmental impact.

“Our commitment to innovation stems further than our products and services and into our commitment to implement sustainable resources for our employees and our communities,” said Mary McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Beltway Region. “We are proud to be part of the sustainable initiatives happening throughout Washington, D.C. and will continue to find new ways to go green.”

Prior to the solar system installation, Comcast installed an electric vehicle charging station for employees at the Michigan Avenue facility and converted its lighting to LED, as it has done to the lighting at more than 30 additional sites throughout the area. This holistic approach to energy management delivered increased efficiency that eliminated more than 200,000 kilowatt-hours of energy usage annually at this facility, while also reducing transportation-related emissions.

“For the District of Columbia to reach its goal of 100% clean energy by 2032, it will take residents and businesses across all eight wards working together to prioritize sustainability. We are delighted to see Comcast stepping up and doing their part,” said Mayor Muriel Bowser. “Our hope is that more businesses will follow Comcast’s lead in taking concrete steps to ensure Washington, D.C. is the greenest, most resilient, and most sustainable city in the world.”

“Our mission is to work with residents, businesses and institutions throughout the Washington, D.C. area to promote environmentally responsible behavior that will lead to a more sustainable urban environment,” said D.C. Department of Energy & Environment (DOEE) Director Tommy Wells. “We are excited to have Comcast join us in our efforts to create a healthier future for our city.”

The Beltway Region serves customers throughout Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. and parts of Delaware, North Carolina and West Virginia. The Washington, D.C. solar project is the latest in an ongoing series of sustainability efforts implemented throughout Comcast’s footprint:

The companywide recycling programs divert millions of pounds of waste from landfills each year. Reusable cups were distributed to all Beltway Region employees in 2017, saving nearly two million disposable cups from entering landfills in 2019.

Solar panels and more efficient HVAC units at offices companywide are generating clean energy and reducing carbon footprint.

Fuel-efficiency software in Xfinity fleet vehicles is improving mileage and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

And, electric vehicle charging stations at multiple Comcast facilities are reducing transportation-related emissions, and making it easy for Comcast employees and residents to go green.

Xfinity products and services also create ways for customers to be sustainable:

Say “go green” into your Xfinity X1 Voice Remote to update the power settings on your box so it will shut off after a set time of inactivity and reduce power usage. This helps customers reduce their energy consumption and save money on their utility bills.

Optimize your home automation with Xfinity Home — manage and remotely adjust the settings on your smart lighting and thermostat controls and more to ensure your home is energy efficient.

Sign up for Ecobill paperless billing through the My Account App to help Comcast conserve more than 84 million sheets of paper and 137 million envelopes on an annual basis.

Learn more about Comcast’s commitment to sustainability here.

ABOUT COMCAST CORPORATION:

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe’s leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.