New Rooftop Solar System Among the Largest in the District, Latest Initiative in Ongoing Series of Sustainability Efforts for Comcast’s Beltway Region

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (February 20, 2020) – Comcast today announced the completion of a 760-panel rooftop solar installation at its multi-purpose facility at 900 Michigan Ave NE, Washington, D.C. The system will reduce approximately 272 metric tons of CO2 in the regional electricity grid — as much as 385 megawatt-hours of energy annually, or the equivalent of 37 homes’ worth of electricity.