GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As of March 2, there are no cases of coronavirus in our area, but as it’s rapidly evolving, the Maryland Department of Health continues to stay vigilant.

Health officials say so far, six patients have met the CDC criteria for coronavirus testing. Five tests came back negative, but one more test is still pending. A total of six people went through testing, however as of now, there are no confirmed cases.