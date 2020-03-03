1 coronavirus test still pending in Maryland, 5 come back negative

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — As of March 2, there are no cases of coronavirus in our area, but as it’s rapidly evolving, the Maryland Department of Health continues to stay vigilant.

Health officials say so far, six patients have met the CDC criteria for coronavirus testing. Five tests came back negative, but one more test is still pending. A total of six people went through testing, however as of now, there are no confirmed cases.

Officials are coordinating efforts with agencies across the state to be sure residents know the signs and symptoms, including fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia. For more information, the Maryland Department of Health asks residents to call ‘211’ to connect with a helpline representative, immediately, to get additional information and resources. You can also text “m-d-ready” to ‘898211’ as well.