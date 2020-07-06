Sports Director Dave Johnson answers: Is this a good day in Washington D.C. sports?

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder, once said the team’s name will NEVER change.

On July 3rd, only days after FedEx, their $205 million stadium sponsor requested a name change, the team Mr. Snyder has owned for twenty years, announced this:

“In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name,”

DCW50’s Jimmy Alexander spoke to Dave Johnson, the Emmy winning Sports Director at WTOP. Dave has covered D.C. sports for over thirty years, gave his thoughts about the team’s name, Dan Snyder, and if this is a good day for sports in Washington D.C.