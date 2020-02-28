Wisconsin police offer to test recently bought meth for coronavirus

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--Every last day in February marks Rare Disease Day, internationally. The purpose is to encourage hope for cures as well as diagnosis. One out of every 20 people are diagnosed with some type of rare disease every year.

Tom Moore is a gentleman that works in the film industry in New Orleans. Tom also has an extremely rare disease with about 200 thousand other Americans. Tom has Neuroendocrine Tumors--a rare and hard to detect form of cancer.