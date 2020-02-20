Trapped paraglider rescued from power lines near California airport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLIVEHURST, CAlif. (KTXL) - Emergency crews rescued a paraglider after he became trapped in power lines near the Yuba County Airport.

Just after 5 p.m. Wednesday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Office says they got a call about a paraglider who had crashed.

The paraglider was struggling to land in the area when he became entangled in nearby power lines, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Fire officials say the trapped man was with another paraglider before he hit the wires. Jimmy Comstock, who lives only feet away, said he saw both before they were separated.

“I seen two of them coming. And one went that way and the other come over the trees, dipped down in the road then tried to get out of the road and then hit the wires,” Comstock said.

Officials say the paraglider who crashed was conscious, alert and talking to emergency personnel when they arrived. It did not appear he sustained any major injuries.

Olivehurst Fire Battalion Chief Randy York said Pacific Gas and Electric needed to make sure all the energy was drained from the wires before they could physically contact the man.

“Our main focus was letting him know to stay in contact with the aircraft, not to try to reach out, touch us or move around as much so that the aircraft stayed still and wouldn’t potentially fall,” York explained.

At 8:15 p.m., roughly three hours after the crash, two firefighters lowered the man back to the ground. He has been transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

He is down safe! pic.twitter.com/1ymnFcJGjm — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) February 20, 2020

Currently, PG&E says power has been restored to nearly all customers who lost power due to the rescue operation.

Crews will still be in the area to remove the glider and repair the lines.