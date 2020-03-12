Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. — (Photo by: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

(Nexstar Media Wire) – Actor Tom Hanks tweeted Wednesday that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The couple are currently in Australia for the pre-production of a film about Elvis Presley.

“We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Slight fevers too.” Hanks tweeted. “To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Hanks said he’s following local medical protocol and expects to be “tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.”