The CW Happy Hour is tonight @ 9pm on DCW50 Sponsored by the D.C. Lottery

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —June 9, 2020, marks 25 years since Morgan Nick went missing at 6-years-old in Alma, and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progression photo of what Morgan might look like today at 31.

On this day in 1995, Nick went missing from the Alma Little League Ball Field after she went to the parking lot with two other children to catch fireflies.