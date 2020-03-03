Texas 10-year-old accused of sexually assaulting fellow student on bus

EARLY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 10-year-old boy was arrested over allegations of sexually assaulting a fellow student on an Early ISD school bus last month.

Early Police Chief David Mercer said the students were riding the bus after school on Feb. 6 when the driver got off and went outside to assist a handicapped student.

While he was gone, the 10-year-old suspect allegedly sexually abused a 9-year-old girl.

The girl’s mother told KTAB and KRBC they were the only students left on the bus because their classes got in trouble and they had to stay on campus late.

After an investigation that included a forensic exam, the 10-year-old was arrested and charged with sexual assault. His case is being processed through the juvenile justice system.

DNA evidence was taken from both the victim and the suspect and is currently being processed at the lab.

Police say the bus driver will not be facing criminal charges based on the information they have at this time.

This case is still under investigation.