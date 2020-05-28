Suspect in two Connecticut homicides arrested in Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A suspect in two homicides in Connecticut was taken into custody Wednesday night after six days on the run, according to police.

Peter Manfredonia was arrested in Hagerstown, Maryland, around 9 p.m., Maryland State Police said in a press release. Police said he was in a nearby wooded area when he walked out in front of authorities.

The Hagerstown Police Department said Wednesday evening that an Uber driver dropped Manfredonia, 23, off in Hagerstown on Tuesday, May 26. The first homicide was reported on Friday, May 22, The Associated Press reported.

Investigators followed Manfredonia through New Jersey to Pennsylvania to Maryland. He is being held in Washington County pending extradition back to Connecticut.

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania State Police. Trooper Petroski tweeted that Manfredonia took an Uber to Hagerstown from a Sheetz convenience store in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Maryland State Police said state troopers were in the Hagerstown area since noon on Wednesday after receiving the tip of Manfredonia’s potential whereabouts from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Manfredonia is accused of killing 62-year-old Ted DeMers with a machete on Friday. The Associated Press reported that Manfredonia then allegedly left to go to another man’s home and held him hostage. Manfredonia is accused of stealing the man’s guns and truck before driving to Derby, Connecticut.

Manfredonia is also accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele, an old high school classmate. He then allegedly kidnapped Eisele’s girlfriend in her car and later left her at a rest stop in New Jersey on I-80, The Associated Press reported.

The Hagerstown Police Department said in a Wednesday press release prior to his arrest that Manfredonia was carrying a black bag filled with firearms. Police were urging residents to stay inside, keep their doors locked and call 911 immediately if they believe Manfredonia was seen.

Connecticut State Police tweeted after Manfredonia’s apprehension that there were no injuries to law enforcement when he was taken into custody.

**UPDATE**Suspect, Peter Manfredonia has been found & is in custody. CSP Eastern District Major Crime are on scene in Hagerstown, MD. No injuries to any law enforcement personnel or Manfredonia. More info will be provided on Thurs, May 28 @PAStatePolice @FBINewHaven @FBI @MDSP pic.twitter.com/QFnUDuOqn0 — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) May 28, 2020