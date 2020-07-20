Sleeping 10-year-old shot in neck in drive-by shooting at Opelousas home

UPDATE: Opelousas Police have arrested three people for the two shootings, including two juveniles.

Chief Martin McClendon said two people were arrested for the shooting of the 10-year-old boy in a drive-by on S. Oak St. Willie Dominick was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm. A 14-year-old child was also charged with attempted second-degree murder and was taken to a detention center in Monroe.

In the shooting at the intersection of Redmond and Lincoln, a woman was shot in her vehicle. McClendon reported the woman in stable condition. Arrested for the shooting was another 14-year-old, who faces charges of attempted second-degree murder. He, too, was taken to a juvenile center in Monroe.

ORIGINAL POST: OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — A 10-year-old boy was struck by gunfire in a drive-by shooting before dawn Saturday in Opelousas.

According to Police Chief Martin McClendon, it happened around 3 a.m. on North Oak Street.

McClendon said the child was attending a sleepover at a relatives home when bullets fired from a passing vehicle struck the child in the neck and grazed his shoulder.

He said the adults in the home were not injured.

The child, he said, was asleep in a nearby bedroom.

He was rushed to a local hospital, but has since been transferred to a Baton Rouge hospital to be treated for his injuries, McClendon said.

Police are investigating the possibility that the suspects were “beefing” with the occupants of the home on Instagram earlier in the night, McClendon said.

In a second shooting, a female victim inside a vehicle was shot on Lincoln Street.

“These two shootings appear to be related.” McClendon said.

This is developing story with more information to be released later in the day Saturday.