‘Racing’ teen crashes into 2 porches in Milwaukee, police say

MILWAUKEE (WITI) -- A 17-year-old boy was taken into custody after crashing into two porches on Milwaukee's south side while racing another driver, police said. The crash prompted home evacuations.

According to police, just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, officers saw two vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed through an intersection.

A speeding driver then crashed into one porch after the vehicle he was driving caused damage to another porch on the same block, police said.

Porch crash in Milwaukee.

"I live in the back, and I felt it all in the back," said resident Chrestophrer Acosta.

"He hit my car and the stairs of the neighbor, and he broke the line gas pipe," said Acosta.

Chrestophrer Acosta's vehicle.

Acosta said the air filled with gas, and the home was evacuated for about three hours.

Two other vehicles were damaged, in addition to the two porches. Acosta said his car was totaled.

"They have to put speed bumps or something in the middle because it always happens here," said Acosta.

The 17-year-old driver admitted he had been racing another vehicle and was arrested, police said.

Two occupants in the vehicle that crashed were transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.