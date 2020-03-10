Ohio State University suspends classroom instruction through March 30

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) - Ohio State University is suspending classroom instruction through at least March 30 because of coronavirus, the school announced in a letter on Monday.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus associated with the OSU campus. The Ohio Department of Health said all three of the state's cases are in Cuyahoga County.

"We are being proactive in an effort to prevent illness and continue the important work of the university. I understand that our policy guidelines will cause measurable disruption, but the risk of not acting outweighs the inconvenience of these temporary measures," OSU President Michael Drake said.

Read the full letter here

Drake said OSU will be suspending face-to-face instruction in lectures, discussion sections, seminars and other similar classroom settings. The school will move to virtual instruction effective immediately. Students can complete classes virtually from campus or at their permanent residences.

The school is also preparing plans for telecommuting opportunities for faculty and staff during this time. Managers should be flexible in allowing employees to work from home, Drake said.

"One of the best ways to prevent the spread of viral illness is to minimize the circumstances in which individuals may interact and transmit disease," the university president said.