Ohio police department asks public not to overwhelm dispatch with mask complaints

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — With a new mask mandate for Ohio’s Cuyahoga County officially in effect, police are asking residents not to overwhelm the dispatch line with complaints about other people not wearing masks.

“Previous orders have been enforced by the Cuyahoga County Board of Health. There was mention at yesterday’s news conference that local law enforcement would enforce this order. Until we receive clarification and direct instruction on enforcement of this order, we can not respond to calls of this nature,” the department explained.

They also issued a reminder about businesses having the right to deny service to those who choose not to wear a mask.

“If you refuse, the business can ask you to leave. If you refuse to leave, the police will enforce trespassing violations. This is obviously not something that we want to do, so we are asking for everyone’s continued patience and cooperation.”

Those who don’t wear a mask could face a misdemeanor charge. However, Governor DeWine said that’s not their main objective.

“We’re not looking to see a lot of people arrested, that’s not the idea at all. The idea is that this is the norm. This is what is needed for Ohioans to stay safe,” DeWine said.

The other counties included in the mandate are Butler, Trumbull, Huron, Franklin, Hamilton and Montgomery.

Those in counties under a Red Alert Level 3 Public Emergency have the risk of very high exposure and spread of #COVID19. You are encouraged to limit activities as much as possible. Masks are required in public beginning tonight at 6 p.m.



Statewide map: https://t.co/iTj0CstiPf pic.twitter.com/u74WPGZQLt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 8, 2020