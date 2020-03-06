North Carolina woman ‘arrested’ on 100th birthday to check item off her bucket list

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina woman celebrated her 100th birthday by getting arrested and going to jail.

The Person County Sheriff’s Office helped Ruth Bryant check an item off her bucket list by arresting her Tuesday while she was enjoying a birthday lunch at her assisted living facility.

Deputies R.D. Weaver and Tevin Dixon served the “indecent exposure” warrant, cuffing Bryant to her walker as she fussed about being arrested. She told one of the deputies he “was getting on my last nerve,” the Courier-Times reported.

Lights and sirens blared as the deputies took Bryant from the facility to the jail.

Upon arrival, Bryant told the deputies they should really be arresting the “people who make these low damn seats in all these cars. You ought to arrest every one of them.”

Bryant had her mugshot taken following the “arrest” and spent a few minutes in a jail cell, WRAL reported. She even got a phone call.

“I’m in the jailhouse now,” she said, holding up an orange suit that read, “Person County Jail.”

Bryant returned to the assisted living facility after her trip to jail to celebrate with residents, friends and family with a birthday cake.

The Courier-Times and WRAL contributed to this report.