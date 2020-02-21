Mother of Idaho children missing since September arrested in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON) – The mother of two Idaho children who disappeared five months ago has been arrested in Hawaii.

Kauai police arrested 46-year-old Lori Vallow, also known as Lori Daybell. She was taken into custody Thursday and has been charged with multiple counts linked to the disappearance of 17-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old Joshua “J.J.” Vallow.

Joshua, who is adopted, has special needs, according to a press release issued in December by the Rexburg Police Department in Idaho.

The children have been missing since September.

Vallow has been charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children. She was also charged with resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime and contempt of court.

According to a complaint filed by the prosecutor’s office in Madison County, Idaho, Vallow “abandoned her two minor children, delayed law enforcements attempts to locate her children, and encouraged another individual to delay law enforcements attempts to locate her children.”

Vallow and her new husband, Chad Daybell, were first spotted vacationing on Kauai without the children in December.

On Jan. 25, Kauai police served Vallow with a court order to present both children to authorities in Idaho. Vallow failed to comply, authorities say.

The following day, the Kauai Police Department searched Vallow’s rental car and the condo where she was staying in Princeville, Hawaii.

Joshua’s grandparents, Kay and Larry Woodcock, were elated over the news of Vallow’s arrest.

“Very, very, very happy! Our family is elated, hooping and hollering. We knew it was coming. We just didn’t know when,” said Kay Woodcock. “There’s still more work to do. We’ll never give up trying to find J.J. and Tylee. That won’t end.”

Police are still looking for both children. Vallow is scheduled to appear in court Friday.

“She can, at that point, choose to be represented by counsel and either waive that extradition hearing or choose to proceed with the extradition hearing if she wants a hearing,” said Kauai Prosecutor Justin Kollar.

If Vallow is extradited to Idaho, she will face criminal charges there. She is being held on $5 million bail.