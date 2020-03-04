THE OFFICE — “Niagara” Episode 604/605 — Pictured: (l-r) Steve Carell as Michael Scott, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute, Phyllis Smith as Phyllis Lapin — (Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

(WXIN) – It may sound like a joke Jim would play on Dwight—but you can get paid $1,000 to watch 15 hours of The Office.

USDish.com is looking for someone to watch the hit NBC sitcom. The winner gets $1,000 in cash, a Netflix gift card and a bag of Office merchandise.

“Got caught in a pyramid scheme with the son of the deposed king of Nigeria? This isn’t a case of Scott’s tots,” the job posting reads. “When we say we’ll pay you $1,000 to watch about 15 hours, we mean it.”

The lucky applicant has to complete a checklist identifying common tropes from the show.

You just have to fill out an online application and apply by Monday, March 16. If you’re a little “stitious,” you can post a video submission that could possibly boost your chances.

Dish said you have to be at least 18 years old and a U.S. citizen to get the job. You can apply here.