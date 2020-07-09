EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lopez appears to flout New York’s 14-day quarantine rules by hitting a Hamptons beach and bike riding in public after jetting in from Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez appeared to flout New York’s quarantine rules on Wednesday

New York have enacted strict quarantine restrictions on travelers arriving in the state from 19 US states, including California.

But Jennifer Lopez appeared to flout those rules on Wednesday, when the 50-year-old mega star was pictured meditating on a Hamptons beach.

The Executive Order, issued by NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, states that anyone arriving from one of the nominated states ‘must not be in public’ for 14 days following their arrival.

Lopez was photographed boarding a private jet in Los Angeles just last week – well short of the mandated two week quarantine period. +9

The Hustlers star sat cross-legged on the white sands of a beach in the upscale community.

And although she wore a face mask, the woman sitting less than six feet away from her did not.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Lopez for comment.

