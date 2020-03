(CNN) -- Grocery stores are bringing on additional off-duty police officers and private security guards to help manage crowded aisles, long lines and jammed parking lots during the coronavirus outbreak.

While stores are notoriously crowded during the run-up to a hurricane or holidays like Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Christmas, panic buying from coronavirus has led to empty shelves and snaking lines at supermarkets across the country. There have been scattered reports of fights breaking out in wine and toilet paper aisles.