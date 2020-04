VIRGINIA (WDVM) — On Tuesday, April 21 at 7p.m., WDVM 25 is broadcasting a virtual town hall with Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine.

You can submit a video through Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #VirginiaResponds to get your questions answered.

Where to watch WDVM

Verizon Fios – 531

Comcast/Xfinity – 811 or 814