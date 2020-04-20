Maryland gets 500K COVID-19 test kits from S. Korea, Gov. Hogan gives update

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The state of Maryland got 500,000 test kits for COVID-19 from South Korea, Governor Larry Hogan’s Communications Director Mike Ricci tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Hogan spoke at 2 p.m. making a formal announcement of the newly acquired testing kits. He said on March 22, he and his wife, Yumi Hogan, made a personal plea over a phone call for tests from South Korea. He said they made the request in the Korean language. Yumi Hogan grew up in South Korea, and is the United State’s first Korean American First Lady.

“After Operation: Enduring Friendship, the state of Maryland owes an incredible debt of gratitude to the people of South Korea,” Hogan said. The tests cost $9 million.

WATCH: Hogan’s full speech on Monday, April 20

“After weeks of diplomatic discussions and procurement efforts, the State of Maryland has acquired *500,000* COVID-19 tests from LabGenomics in South Korea,” Ricci’s tweet said.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot said states are having to step up for coronavirus response efforts due to a lack of national leadership by the Trump administration. Part of his statement on the new testing kits read:

Given the absence of a strong federal coordinated response, states have had to fill the void of national leadership. Fortunately here in Maryland, we have a governor who is relentless in fighting for the resources that we need to combat this pandemic effectively and to protect our citizens. As the state’s comptroller and as a Marylander, I want to congratulate and sincerely thank Governor Hogan, First Lady Yumi Hogan, and the entire Hogan Administration for their incredible leadership in this momentous effort.

As of April 20, the Maryland Department of Health reports the following data on coronavirus cases in the state:

13,684 confirmed cases

confirmed cases 57,713 negative test results

negative test results 3,014 hospitalizations

hospitalizations 917 released from isolation

released from isolation 516 confirmed deaths

By County

* = Probable death, death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of death but not yet confirmed by a laboratory test

County Cases Deaths ﻿ Allegany 32 (1) ﻿ Anne Arundel 1,098 (42) 6* Baltimore City 1,511 (49) 5* Baltimore County 1,875 (44) 6* Calvert 114 (3) ﻿ Caroline 39 ﻿ ﻿ Carroll 335 (30) 1* Cecil 134 (3) ﻿ Charles 392 (19) 1* Dorchester 23 (1) ﻿ Frederick 616 (25) 5* Garrett 4 ﻿ ﻿ Harford 226 (1) 5* Howard 538 (12) 1* Kent 28 (1) ﻿ Montgomery 2,647 (89) 17* Prince George’s 3,583 (103) 9* Queen Anne’s 26 (2) ﻿ ﻿ St. Mary’s 107 (2) ﻿ Somerset 11 ﻿ ﻿ ﻿ Talbot 22 (1) ﻿ Washington 123 (3) ﻿ Wicomico 166 (3) ﻿ Worcester 34 ﻿ ﻿ Data Not Available ﻿ (82) 10*