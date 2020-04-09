Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Wednesday

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 08: People stand in line at East River Plaza for shopping at Costco and Target on April 8, 2020 in New York City. Businesses that remain open continue to encourage social distancing, which health experts say is in the early stages of showing results, amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Tracking the virus: The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States hit 431,838 at the time of this writing Wednesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins data. This is more than twice the number of cases in Spain, the country with the second most coronavirus cases.

U.S. deaths from coronavirus surpassed 14,000 Wednesday. New York recorded more than 770 deaths – the state’s highest one-day increase – for an overall death toll of almost 6,300.

The CDC has new guidance for essential workers who can return to work as long as they take their temperature before leaving home, wear a face mask at all times and practice social distancing while they are at work.

Writer-director-actor Tyler Perry paid the grocery bills for all shoppers during the designated “senior hour” at multiple Kroger supermarkets in Louisiana and Georgia on Wednesday, bringing one customer to tears.

A birthday and a funeral in Chicago are tied to at least 16 COVID-19 cases and three deaths in a CDC study breaking down how the virus spreads in group settings.

A doctor explains what COVID-19 does to the cells and organs in our bodies that is so deadly.

“I’ve got to help the older people”: A Maryland grocery clerk with cerebral palsy died in her mother’s arms after she contracted COVID-19 while working to help seniors and other vulnerable shoppers.