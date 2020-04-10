Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Thursday

VAN NUYS, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 09: Juana Gomez, 50, from North Hollywood, wears a face mask and gloves, while using a trash bag to protect against the rain, as she waits in line to receive food at a Food Bank distribution for those in need as the coronavirus pandemic continues on April9, 2020 in Van Nuys, California. Organizers said they had distributed food for 1,500 families amid the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Tracking the virus: Coronavirus cases in the United States climbed to more than 460,000, with the death toll topping 16,000, according to Johns Hopkins data.

There were reports of stimulus checks scheduled for Thursday, but Vice President Mike Pence said that the first direct deposits will go out by the end of next week. See how much you can expect.

‘Paycheck Protection’ may run out of stimulus cash soon if Congress can’t agree on adding more money. Democrats blocked the White House’s proposal with Pelosi calling the bill a “stunt.”

A Georgia bar owner pulled $3,714 worth of bills from the walls to give to unemployed staff. It took more than three days to remove all the money.

Truck drivers say they’re getting a cold reception while delivering badly-need supplies across the country. Many truck stops are closing to anything but fuel fill-ups. Signs sometimes hang from locked doors saying “no bathrooms” or “no coffee or water” available.