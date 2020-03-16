Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates

News
Posted: / Updated:

At DC Public Schools (DCPS), we are committed to ensuring the well-being of our students. Communicating about issues that impact school communities is important to fostering strong partnerships with families, and we will continue to provide updates around coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). Visit coronavirus.dc.gov for more information.

Key Updates

Calendar Change: In response to coronavirus COVID-19, there have been changes to the School Year 2019-2020 calendar. All schools will be closed for students from March 16 to March 31. March 16 will be professional development for teachers and spring break will be March 17 to March 23. There will no longer be a Spring Break period in April. From March 24 to March 31, students will participate in distance learning.

Student Travel: DCPS-sponsored student travel outside the District of Columbia is suspended through May 1. This includes out-of-state and international field trips.

Staff Travel: DCPS-sponsored staff travel is limited to essential duties only.

Distance Learning
DCPS prepared instructional contingency plans that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place while schools are closed. We developed resources for every level in grades PK-8 and each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. Information about how to pick up printed copies of these lessons throughout the city or access them online will be shared in the coming days.

Meals for Students

Meals will be available for all students every weekday from Monday, March 16-Tuesday, March 31 from 10 am-2 pm at the following sites:

School NameAddress   Ward
Anacostia High School1601 16th Street SE8
Ballou High School3401 4th Street SE8
Banneker High School800 Euclid Street NW1
Brookland Middle School1150 Michigan Avenue NE5
Cardozo Education Campus1200 Clifton Street NW1
Columbia Heights Education Campus3101 16th Street NW1
Coolidge High School6315 5th Street NW4
Eastern High School1700 East Capitol Street NE6
Jefferson Middle School801 7th Street SW6
Kelly Miller Middle School301 49th Street NE7
Kimball Elementary School3375 Minnesota Avenue SE7
LaSalle-Backus Education Campus501 Riggs Road NE4
McKinley Education Campus151 T Street NE5
Stanton Elementary School2701 Naylor Road SE8
Walker-Jones Education Campus1125 New Jersey Avenue NW6
Woodson High School540 55th Street NE7

