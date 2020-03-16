Coronavirus (COVID-19) Updates

At DC Public Schools (DCPS), we are committed to ensuring the well-being of our students. Communicating about issues that impact school communities is important to fostering strong partnerships with families, and we will continue to provide updates around coronavirus (also known as COVID-19). Visit coronavirus.dc.gov for more information.

Key Updates

Calendar Change: In response to coronavirus COVID-19, there have been changes to the School Year 2019-2020 calendar. All schools will be closed for students from March 16 to March 31. March 16 will be professional development for teachers and spring break will be March 17 to March 23. There will no longer be a Spring Break period in April. From March 24 to March 31, students will participate in distance learning.

Student Travel: DCPS-sponsored student travel outside the District of Columbia is suspended through May 1. This includes out-of-state and international field trips.

Staff Travel: DCPS-sponsored staff travel is limited to essential duties only.

Distance Learning

DCPS prepared instructional contingency plans that will allow meaningful, relevant learning to take place while schools are closed. We developed resources for every level in grades PK-8 and each graduation requirement course for grades 9-12. Information about how to pick up printed copies of these lessons throughout the city or access them online will be shared in the coming days.

Meals for Students

Meals will be available for all students every weekday from Monday, March 16-Tuesday, March 31 from 10 am-2 pm at the following sites:

School Name Address Ward Anacostia High School 1601 16th Street SE 8 Ballou High School 3401 4th Street SE 8 Banneker High School 800 Euclid Street NW 1 Brookland Middle School 1150 Michigan Avenue NE 5 Cardozo Education Campus 1200 Clifton Street NW 1 Columbia Heights Education Campus 3101 16th Street NW 1 Coolidge High School 6315 5th Street NW 4 Eastern High School 1700 East Capitol Street NE 6 Jefferson Middle School 801 7th Street SW 6 Kelly Miller Middle School 301 49th Street NE 7 Kimball Elementary School 3375 Minnesota Avenue SE 7 LaSalle-Backus Education Campus 501 Riggs Road NE 4 McKinley Education Campus 151 T Street NE 5 Stanton Elementary School 2701 Naylor Road SE 8 Walker-Jones Education Campus 1125 New Jersey Avenue NW 6 Woodson High School 540 55th Street NE 7