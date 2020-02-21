College pole vaulter’s gut-wrenching groin injury video goes viral

PROVO (ABC4 News)-BYU pole vaulter, Zach McWhorter, is going viral on the social media platform, TikTok, but for a painful price.

McWhorter, a 21-year-old student, was practicing his pole vaulting skills when disaster struck. At first, the video he posted to TikTok seems like it was a normal jump however, when his pole didn’t fall the right way, it essentially impaled his scrotum.

That one time the pole went through my nuts… 18 stitches! #fail #polevault #athletics #trackandfield #ouch

According to Fox Sports, the athlete’s dad rushed him to the hospital where he received 18 stitches. Luckily, McWhorter says he only has a scar from the viral incident.

So far, McWhorter’s TikTok video has over 18 million views, 3.6 million likes and over 38,000 comments.

