Cleveland shooting victim trapped in ambulance when door won’t open

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) - A Cleveland EMS crew rushed a gunshot victim to the hospital Monday, but just outside the ER, the crew could not open the door to the back of the ambulance to get the patient out.

Police found two men shot at East 138th Street and Kinsman Road. One died at the scene. EMS rushed the other victim to University Hospitals. But when the ambulance got there, the crew couldn’t get the patient out.

Multiple sources said firefighters had to break open the back door, and it led to a delay of several minutes getting the patient in to see doctors.

The patient, ultimately, did get to the operating room and was listed Monday afternoon in stable condition.

Incidents involving Cleveland EMS crews have raised concerns many times before about the condition of their ambulances, WJW reports, including ambulances breaking down in the street with patients on board as well as other problems with the rear door.

As of late Monday, neither Cleveland EMS nor the mayor's office had responded to requests for comment.