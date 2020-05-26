Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015

CHICAGO (WGN) — Despite a statewide stay-at-home order, this Memorial Day weekend turned out to be the most violent the city of Chicago has seen since 2015, according to the Chicago Tribune.

From Friday afternoon to midnight Tuesday, a total of 49 people were shot, 10 fatally.

The most recent shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in Humbolt Park. Police told WGN that three people — a woman and two men — were shot while standing outside.

Among the other victims, a 15-year-old girl was grazed in the leg early Monday morning.

On Sunday morning, a 21-year-old man died after being shot in the head in Humboldt Park.

On Saturday morning, a 15-year-old boy was killed after being shot multiple times after an argument with the driver of an SUV, according to police.

This is the first holiday weekend new Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown has been at the helm.

Prior to the start of the weekend, Brown outlined his policing strategy, one he hoped would keep the shooting numbers down.

Many activists were speaking out about the violent weekend, including politician Tio Hardiman. He’s been critical of CPD’s policing strategies, saying they’re clearly not working.