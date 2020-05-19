Celebrities who have died in 2020

Weekdays at 11:30 a.m. EST, Newsfeed Now will be streaming the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak utilizing our newsrooms across the country. If you miss the live report, you’ll be able to see a replay minutes after the stream ends.

(KARK/NEXSTAR) - About 10 million qualifying Americans are still waiting on their stimulus payment, according to the latest numbers from the Internal Revenue Service. On Monday, the IRS announced that about 4 million of those will now be sent a debit card preloaded with the funds.