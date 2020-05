(CNN) -- It took a global pandemic for the Supreme Court, an institution rooted in tradition and precedent, to change how it conducts its business.

In lieu of the pomp and circumstance associated with the highest court in the land, where lawyers are still presented with quill pens, television cameras are not allowed and only those lucky enough to get inside the building can hear the proceedings live, Monday morning the justices will conduct their business over a simple fiber optic cable.