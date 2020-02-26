‘Bachelor’ now casting seniors for new dating reality show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Do you know any seniors looking for love?

Now is their chance to appear on national television if they’d like to take their quest for love public.

It was revealed on Monday’s episode of “The Bachelor” that ABC is casting a new version of the show with “seniors looking for love.”

A casting call has been put out for people ages 65 and over.

One of the show’s producers posted more details on Instagram, captioning a photo of an older couple with the sunset in the background, “Are you entering your golden years and looking for romance? The producers of The Bachelor are looking for active and outgoing single men and women age 65 and up for a new exciting dating show!”

ABC reality show head Rob Mills described what producers are looking for with, “#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls.”

“The Bachelor” is currently in its 24th season.

#Bachelornation give us your Grumpiest Old Men, give us your Goldenest Girls. #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/ZYV3LouLdb — Robert Mills (@Millsy11374) February 25, 2020