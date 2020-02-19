Ayesha Curry has perfect reply for troll who called her a ‘real life farm animal’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Ayesha Curry, the queen of clapbacks, is at it again!

Just days after she and hubby Steph Curry set the internet on fire with a steamy pic of themselves on vacation, Ayesha is proving that it once again is clapback season and she is all here for it.

Ayesha posted a series of photos from their vacation where she’s seen sporting a tie-dye bikini as she cuddles Steph.

While some people were all for the photo – including celebrities Gabrielle Union and Olivia Munn, others weren’t too happy.

“Steph married to an actual real life farm animal,” one Instagram user commented.

Ayesha cheekily responded, “yes a GOAT I know,” adding an emoji of a lady shrugging her shoulders.

The internet is still reeling from that risque photo Steph posted on his Instagram over the weekend… you know, that photo where he’s lifting Ayesha up off the ground while she playfully licks him on the forehead.

The two are reportedly on a romantic getaway in Mexico as Steph continues to recover from his hand injury sustained late last year.