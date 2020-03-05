Alleged road-rage attack captured on video in Los Angeles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) - Police arrested a suspect after a video surfaced online showing a vehicle appearing to intentionally ram another in an apparent act of road rage in North Hollywood.

The incident unfolded Monday evening in the area of Victory and Laurel Canyon boulevards, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Video footage of the crash was posted to Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. It showed a white car with its driver-side door wide open, pushing a pickup truck through an intersection. Following the initial crash, the white car is seen chasing after the pickup truck before a second collision.

An alleged road rage attack was caught on camera in North Hollywood on March 2, 2020. (Credit: Los Angeles Police Department)

The social media post did not go unnoticed by the Los Angeles Police Department, which responded to the tweet, asking the person who posted the video to send a message including the time and location of the incident.

Some online sleuths were able to correctly determine the location based on the footage.

Just over two hours later, about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, LAPD announced a suspect had been arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the crash. Further details, including the suspect's identity, were not available Tuesday night.

An arrest for Assault with a Deadly Weapon has been made in connection with this incident, which occurred Monday evening in the area of Victory Blvd & Laurel Canyon.

pic.twitter.com/0NVDI4riDE — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2020

Please DM us with a date, time and location. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 4, 2020